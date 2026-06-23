Gran Canaria Swim Week partners with the British Fashion Council to boost its position as Europe's leading swimwear showcase

Madrid – Preparations are complete for the new edition of Gran Canaria Swim Week (GCSW). The specialised swimwear showcase returns with a host of changes and new features to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The event will now take place in June for the first time. This inaugural 'summer' 2026 edition will be held from Wednesday, June 24 to Saturday, June 27 on the Canary Island.

Founded with origins tracing back to the creation of the Gran Canaria Moda Cálida brand in 1996 by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, Gran Canaria Swim Week (GCSW) — a name the event would not adopt until its 2020 edition — began as a support platform for local designers. It was initially conceived as a comprehensive prêt-à-porter fashion showcase. This identity gradually evolved year after year, edition by edition, as it moved towards specialising in swimwear. This specialisation has defined the Gran Canaria event since the late 2000s. In 2026, it celebrates the 30th anniversary of its origins, marking the journey and hard work that has established it as Europe's leading swimwear showcase.

From left to right, Antonio Morales, president of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, and Minerva Alonso, councillor for economic development of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, during the presentation of Gran Canaria Swim Week 2026. Credits: Gran Canaria Swim Week.

“Gran Canaria Moda Cálida celebrates 30 years as a key tool for the growth of our fashion industry,” highlighted Antonio Morales, president of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, during the official presentation of this edition in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria last Friday, June 19. This event followed one organised in Madrid at the beginning of the month, where the organisation had already announced some of the main new features of this new showcase. Morales explained that the initiative “began as a support for designers and manufacturing workshops” and “has evolved to make the island an international benchmark in swimwear, thanks to a strategic commitment linked to our climate, our sea and our lifestyle.” To support this strategy, “throughout the year we promote training, innovation and the internationalisation of our companies to strengthen the sector and generate new opportunities.” He added, “our goal is to continue growing without losing our identity and to consolidate Gran Canaria as the world's major meeting point for swimwear.”

Working towards this goal, the showcase has “a work agenda that helps to strengthen our positioning, expand collaboration opportunities and continue to promote our Fashion Week to the world,” said Minerva Alonso, councillor for the economic development area of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, who also serves as the de facto director of Gran Canaria Swim Week. For the event, “a strategy has been implemented that has allowed for closer collaboration with some of the most influential and recognised publications,” both national and international, as well as with representative industry institutions. This “solid support,” Alonso emphasised, “helps to strengthen the showcase's positioning, amplify its reach and consolidate its projection as one of the main international showcases for swimwear.”

From a date change to a partnership with the British Fashion Council

This commemorative 2026 edition of GCSW is packed with new features. As announced at the presentation on the island last Friday, these range from a change of dates to a new partnership with the British Fashion Council. This alliance is part of the showcase's strategy to solidify its position as Europe's premier swimwear event.

First 'summer' edition

As mentioned earlier, the main change for the 2026 edition is the new date for GCSW. The event will now be held in June for the first time, moving from its usual mid-to-late October slot. This shift results in the first 'summer' edition. The decision was made to enhance the event's professional focus by aligning it with the swimwear industry's buying calendar, as explained by the management at the close of the 2025 edition. Melanie Bauer of the German agency Melagence pointed out to FashionUnited during the 2025 event that there was a disconnect between the showcase and industry timelines. By October, orders for the next spring/summer season are typically already closed.

Presentation of Gran Canaria Swim Week 2026, on June 19, 2026 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Las Palmas (Spain). Credits: Gran Canaria Swim Week.

Indeed, “this calendar change seeks to align with the swimwear season and the interests of the sector, adapting to wholesale buying cycles and strengthening its international positioning,” noted the GCSW management. These words explain the reasons for this decision. They also demonstrate how the event's organisation and the Cabildo de Gran Canaria are taking proactive measures to enhance its dynamics, based on feedback from the various stakeholders they collaborate with for each new edition.

New edition of the GCSW commercial showroom

Following its launch as a 'pilot initiative' in the 2024 edition, the GCSW commercial showroom will return in 2026 for the third consecutive year. This initiative is being established as an increasingly important element of the event. It aims to facilitate buying agreements between buyers and the brands participating in the GCSW catwalk. The trade show is the best example of how the event is solidifying its role as a support platform for the local swimwear industry. This explains the date change and the new buyer programme, which has been launched for the 2026 edition in collaboration with the Gran Canaria Chamber of Commerce.

“In this new edition, the internationalisation plan, promoted in collaboration with the Gran Canaria Chamber of Commerce to attract buyers and specialised agents, is once again highlighted,” stated GCSW. They added that, under this initiative, “the showroom will host buyers from Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Italy and Romania.” This “trade mission” will be “complemented by professional meetings designed to facilitate commercial agreements and new business opportunities.”

Gran Canaria as a fashion set

In addition to the buyer programme, an initiative has been launched for this edition with the Economic Promotion Society of Gran Canaria. It aims to promote the island's value as a destination for shooting advertising campaigns and fashion projects. This role has the potential to create synergies between the fashion, tourism and audiovisual industries. It will be promoted at this event to national and international photographers and agency directors with experience working for brands and publications such as Zara, Vogue, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Loewe.

Partnership with the British Fashion Council

To top off the series of strategic partnerships the showcase has established in recent years, the GCSW management has announced the addition of the British Fashion Council and Bucharest Fashion Week as new international partners. As part of the 2026 edition, collaboration agreements with entities such as the Asociación de Creadores de Moda de España (ACME), the Italian trade fair White Milano, the German Fashion Council, Lisbon Fashion Week and Copenhagen Fashion Week will be strengthened through new meetings, projects and initiatives.

Presentation of Gran Canaria Swim Week 2026, on June 19, 2026 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Las Palmas (Spain). Credits: Gran Canaria Swim Week.

“These partnerships help to consolidate Gran Canaria as the leading European platform specialising in swimwear and strengthen its ability to attract international designers, buyers and professionals,” highlighted GCSW. In pursuit of these objectives, they emphasised that in 2026, “new additions include the British Fashion Council, one of the most influential organisations in the global fashion industry, and Bucharest Fashion Week, an emerging benchmark in Eastern Europe.”

New brands, designers and a new outdoor location

Focusing on the brands and designers participating in this commemorative 2026 edition of GCSW, we will now review the names that will feature on the catwalk and the main new elements of their presentations. This edition will also debut a new outdoor show location, a feature reintroduced in the 2024 edition after a 16-year absence.

31 catwalk shows from 41 fashion brands and designers

A total of 41 creatives and brands will present their swimwear collections in 31 shows during the 2026 edition of GCSW, primarily for the spring/summer 2027 season. The line-up includes both established brands and emerging designers. Of these, 28 are from the Canary Islands, seven from mainland Spain, and the remaining six are international brands from the UK, Italy, France and Monaco.

Gran Canaria Swim Week 2026 programme, from June 24 to 27, 2026. Credits: Gran Canaria Swim Week.

Breaking down these three groups, the local brands showcasing the Canary Islands' swimwear industry include Maldito Sweet (Gran Canaria); those showing under the Isla Bonita Moda initiative (La Palma); Macaronesia (Lanzarote); Ananas Wear (La Gomera); Waiola (Tenerife); Elena Morales (Gran Canaria); Nuria González (Gran Canaria); The Knot Company (Tenerife); Mommy Loves (Gran Canaria); Chacho Svnrs (Gran Canaria); Palmas (Gran Canaria); Pomeline (La Palma); Carlos San Juan (Gran Canaria); and Volcano Blood (Gran Canaria). These established brands will share the catwalk with emerging local labels Sirago (Gran Canaria), Sandra Jaurrieta (Gran Canaria), Gianluca Urraso (Gran Canaria) and Lislo (Gran Canaria).

Brands from mainland Spain presenting their new swimwear collections include Gogana (Seville), Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada (Madrid), Bohodot (Barcelona), Dolores Cortés (Valencia), Gisela (Málaga), Camila CTG (Barcelona) and Women'secret (Madrid), the lingerie brand from the Tendam group. The schedule is completed by international brands Alexandra Miró (UK), Dan Ward (Italy), Chantelle (France), Melissa Odabash (UK), Banana Moon (Monaco) and Miss Bikini (Italy).

Perchel Beach Club, new outdoor location

Leaving the Pasito Blanco marina, GCSW welcomes its first new outdoor show location since 2024. These presentations will mark the opening day of the showcase and will be held for the first time at the island's largest family beach club, Perchel Beach Club. The venue will be the epicentre of the opening day celebrations on Wednesday, June 24. The event will continue with three subsequent days of shows at the Expomeloneras exhibition centre. This exhibition and trade show space will once again feature an outdoor area open to all visitors, with a 'chill out' zone, a food court and a large screen for live streaming the catwalk shows.

In addition to live viewing at the venue, the shows can be followed live on the official GCSW website, as in previous editions. This platform aims to enhance the event's international profile, with notable user visits from markets such as the US, UK and Germany.

New model and influencer casting

In line with its dual strategy to boost visibility and international profile, GCSW 2026 will welcome a new 'family' of models and well-known personalities, both on and off the catwalk. The model line-up includes names such as Argentinian model and entrepreneur Valentina Ferrer; Spanish model Rocío Crusset; curvy model Lorena Durán; Tania Medina; Sarah Kuhlmann; and Desiré Cordero. Model Aída Artiles will also return to the catwalk after several years away. The casting features 35 female models (20 Spanish, including 11 from the Canary Islands, and 15 international) and 14 male models (11 Spanish, including eight from the Canary Islands, and four international).

Presentation of Gran Canaria Swim Week 2026, on June 19, 2026 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Las Palmas (Spain). Credits: Gran Canaria Swim Week.

Meanwhile, off the catwalk, the GCSW organisation has confirmed the attendance of new influential figures from the social and fashion scenes. The guest list includes influencer Alba Díaz, returning for the second consecutive year but this time alone without her mother Vicky Martín Berrocal. Other attendees are model Ariadne Artiles, influencer Coco Constans, actress and presenter Marta Torné, fashion influencer Leonie Hanne and renowned content creator Hanan Besovic. This 'digital community' of influencers and content creators is expected to help make the 2026 edition of GCSW go viral, sharing the event with their combined following of over 20 million.

New edition of the GCSW Awards

To conclude, the 2026 edition of GCSW will celebrate creativity, innovation and talent in swimwear with three awards. These are the 'Best Emerging Collection Award' for new talent; the 'White Milano Award', which recognises the brand with the greatest international potential and includes a space at the next September edition of the Italian trade fair; and the 'Best Collection Award', the event's highest distinction.

The awards will be decided by a jury composed of Pepa Bueno, executive director of Acme; Brenda Bellei, executive director of White Milano; Scott Lipinski, CEO of the German Fashion Council and international consultant; Spanish stylist Josie; Mario Antico, co-founder of Bucharest Fashion Week; Audrey Khew, Senior Membership and Designer Relations Manager at the British Fashion Council; and Esther García and Grísel Fernández, founder and director, respectively, of the creative agency ESMA. Araceli Díaz, director of the Gran Canaria Moda Cálida programme, will serve as secretary. The jury will evaluate the collections presented and deliberate after the final show on Saturday. The awards will be announced and presented at a ceremony around 9:30pm on June 27, bringing the 2026 edition of GCSW to a close.

Official show schedule for Gran Canaria Swim Week by Moda Cálida – spring/summer 2027

June 24 (Wednesday) 6:00pm – Maldito Sweet (Gran Canaria)

7:00pm – Gogana (Seville)

8:00pm – Alexandra Miró (UK)

9:00pm – Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada (Madrid)

June 25 (Thursday) 4:00pm – Isla Bonita Moda (La Palma)

4:00pm – Macaronesia (Lanzarote)

4:00pm – Waiola (Tenerife)

4:00pm – Ananas Wear (La Gomera)

5:00pm – Bohodot (Barcelona)

6:00pm – Elena Morales (Gran Canaria)

7:00pm – Dolores Cortés (Valencia)

8:00pm – Nuria González (Gran Canaria)

9:00pm – Dan Ward (Italy)

June 26 (Friday) 4:00pm – Gisela (Málaga)

4:00pm – The Knot Company (Tenerife)

5:00pm – Chantelle (France)

6:00pm – Melissa Odabash (UK)

7:00pm – Chacho Svnrs (Gran Canaria)

7:00pm – Camila CTG (Barcelona)

8:00pm – Palmas (Gran Canaria

9:00pm – Mommy Loves (Gran Canaria)

June 27 (Saturday) 4:00pm – Sirago (Gran Canaria)

4:00pm – Sandra Jaurrieta (Gran Canaria)

4:00pm – Gianluca Urraso (Gran Canaria)

4:00pm – Lislo (Gran Canaria)

5:00pm – Banana Moon (Monaco)

5:00pm – Pomeline (La Palma)

6:00pm – Carlos San Juan (Gran Canaria)

7:00pm – Women’secret (Madrid)

8:00pm – Miss Bikini (Italy)

9:00pm – Volcano Blood (Gran Canaria)