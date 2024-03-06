Grand Prize in Inclusive Design 2024: French international competition seeks students and designers

Supported by APF France Handicap, Paris Good Fashion, the association of fashion professionals advocating for more responsible fashion in the French capital, and the French digital platform Eyes on Talents, which connects brands with talents from outside the country, are seeking candidates to compete for the Grand Prize in Inclusive Design 2024.

For its third edition, in alignment with the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the fashion design award Grand Prize in Inclusive Design is focusing on adaptive wear. Participants are encouraged to present proposals that meet the needs of and offer solutions to individuals with disabilities.

"The aim of the competition is to reward an innovative creative proposal that will radically improve disability situations, whether through a utility function or an aesthetic revision of an existing object," a statement on the Eyes on Talents website reads.

The winner(s) of the award will receive a financial endowment valued at 10,000 euros. They will also have the opportunity to benefit from support offered by APF Enterprises or its partners to assist in the realisation of their project, and will enjoy promotional support from Paris Good Fashion and Eyes on Talents.

Designers listed on Eyes on Talents who are committed to the issue of inclusivity, international students at the bachelor or master level, or former students who have taken courses on this topic are invited to submit their applications by May 10 via the Eyes on Talents website.

