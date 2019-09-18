Green Carpet Fashion Awards to honour Valentino

Iconic fashion designer Valentino Garavani will receive the Legacy Award at the third annual Green Carpet Fashion Awards to be held on September 22 at Teatro alla Scala in Milan, closing Milan Fashion Week.

Announced during a press conference in Milan, Valentino will be honoured for his “championing” of Italian talent, and will follow in the footsteps of Vogue international editor Suzy Menkes who won the first Legacy Award last year.

Carlo Capasa, chairman of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana and Livia Firth, creative director and co-founder of Eco-Age, said in a statement: “Through his iconic work spanning over five decades, championing Italian talent, design and fashion, Valentino is a creative visionary and truly deserving of the Green Carpet Fashion Award’s Legacy Award.”

In addition, Hamish Bowles, international editor-at-large at Vogue US, was confirmed as creative director for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2019 event for the third year. The event’s theme will be inspired by Leonardo Da Vinci in the 500th anniversary year of his death.

Bowles said of the event: “This year we celebrate the 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci, the protean genius - artist, inventor, designer, botanist, writer - whose glorious artistic legacy continues to illuminate the city of Milan.

“Pietro Magni’s 1872 statue of da Vinci, depicted in distinguished old age, dominates the Piazza della Scala, the storied square that in turn links La Scala with the Palazzo. All three of these places are the key protagonists in the 2019 Green Carpet Awards evening, so it seemed appropriate to pay homage to da Vinci with an aesthetic that draws on his exquisite works and on Renaissance tapestries, and evokes the organic and sustainable monastic gardens, and the refectories that the artist himself would have been so familiar with. In these evocative spaces we come together to celebrate the great talents of our wider fashion and sustainability community.”

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards, which highlights sustainable fashion, will announce the winners on September 22.