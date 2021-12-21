Grenson unveils collaborative ‘Future Shoes’ collection

Heritage shoemaker Grenson has teamed up with three emerging labels Eckhaus Latta, Labrum and Phipps to update three styles from its archive, exclusively for Browns.

The ‘Future Shoes’ collaborative collection will see each label updating three of Grenson’s traditional hard classics – the boot, the derby and the loafer with their own distinct aesthetic.

Image: Grenson ‘Future Shoes’/Browns; Grenson x Eckhaus Latta

The first launch is boots, with Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta, of Eckhaus Latta reworking Grenson’s Milo Chelsea boot with a bright yellow hide with black spots, while Labrum designer Foday Dumbuya took inspiration from his Sierra Leone heritage and growing up in London to refresh Grenson’s iconic Fred brogue boot in an antiquated notched leather and triple leather sole combination.

Image: Grenson ‘Future Shoes’/Browns; Grenson x Labrum London

The third and final boot is from Spencer Phipps of Phipps who has designed a knee-high derby with padding around the calf made with Grenson’s signature 201G last complete with light-catching reflective hiking style lace.

Image: Grenson ‘Future Shoes’/Browns; Grenson x Phipps

Commenting on the collection, Tim Little, creative director of Grenson, said in a statement: “This was such an exciting project for us because working with exciting young designers and getting their take on what we do is not only fun but also inspiring and the ultimate result is some really amazing shoes.”

Browns footwear buyer, Lewis Bloyce, added: “It was time to shake things up for hard shoes and who better to tackle this than three pioneering brands in the menswear world.”

The Grenson ‘Future Shoes’ boot collection will be followed up with the three labels transforming the derby and the loafer, rolling out in drops early next year.