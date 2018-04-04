Grey Jason Wu and Sometime by Asian Designers to create capsule collection for Zalora

London - Zalora, the Asian sister-company of Zalando, has tapped designers Jason Wu and Sometime by Asian Designers to create a capsule collection of handbags. Together the designers are set to create a tote bag and crossbody mini tote out of vegan leather, which will be exclusively available on Zalora.

The designers looked to Josef Albers’ square paintings, as well as the Grey Jason Wu collection for inspiration for the handbag collection. The collaborative collection marks Sometime’s debut expansions into new markets as well as Jason Wu’s first collaboration with a Southeast Asian retailer.

“Zalora is proud to bring together one of the world’s most influential designer together with a beloved Malaysian brand to celebrate Asian creativity and innovation,” said Saskia de Jongh, Chief Commercial Officer of Zalora Group in a statement. “Jason Wu has been a dominant figure and a representation of Asian talent contributing to the world of fashion. Sometime by Asian Designers is a Malaysian bag specialist and a long-time Zalora partner.”

“Supporting the region’s fashion industry has always been a key focus for us at Zalora, and we see this as another exciting opportunity to enable our partners and give them access to a much wider audience in the region,” she added. “At the same time, it's an opportunity to provide our customers with access to products which are available exclusively with Zalora.”

The exclusive handbag collection is set to launch on Zalora in June 2018.

Photos: courtesy of Zalora