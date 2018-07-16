Grungy Gentleman continues their contemporary take on sportswear

Grungy Gentleman has one of the most easily recognizable brand aesthetics at NYFW: Men's. The brand is known for their neutral color palette and signature six stripe motif created by founder and designer Jace Lipstein. This season, the brand kept it classic with their usual use of neutrals, but decided to get playful with a few new things.

Their six stripe motif was designed to appear like a wave on the front of a polo shirt, which differed from the usual placement on the sleeve. While Lipstein is a minimalist who wants any man to be able to approach his clothes with ease, he is beginning to find ways to get more creative with his classic approach to sportswear. It's the kind of pattern that your everyday man can look at and be willing to buy without being scared off.

Introducing the six stripe wave A post shared by Grungy Gentleman (@grungygentleman) on Jul 13, 2018 at 8:37am PDT

This season, Grungy Gentleman also introduced their partnership with New Era Cap's. The Major League Baseball team versions will be available beginning August, and the NBA versions will be available beginning in November.

Lipstein also introduced a new fabric to his collection, a space dyed oatmeal light weight French terry. It's something fun that today's menswear consumer can buy without feeling like it changes them too much or is too out-of-the-box.

It's great to see Lipstein starting to further diversify his approach to design as this is his ninth runway show. While Grungy Gentleman still takes the classic approach to sportswear, there is room for creativity as menswear customers get more adventurous. Lipstein recognizes this and is responding accordingly.