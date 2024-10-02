GU unveils collaboration with Rokh

GU, the sister brand to Uniqlo and part of the Fast Retailing Group, has unveiled a collaboration with emerging luxury brand Rokh by designer Rok Hwang.

Rokh, which earlier this year teamed up with Swedish retailer H&M, has collaborated with GU on an exclusive ‘Play in Style’ themed outerwear, apparel, accessories and footwear collection, launching on October 18.

The 22-piece GU x Rokh collection celebrates elegance and originality at an accessible price point and features tailored pieces, playful layering and designs in muted colour palettes that reinterpret the classics.

In a statement, GU said that the pieces offer “unique versatility and the freedom to mix and match according to individual style,” to highlight its brand philosophy “mini edit max, which brings max style and quality with mini prices and curated collections”.

Highlights include a quilted check bomber jacket with zip detailing on the sleeves to transform the coat into a cape, a convertible two-piece long coat that allows you to remove the short coat and wear it as a long gilet, a shirt with bustier, a layered two-piece pleated skirt and pants, a hoodie scarf, a cable sweater with voluminous sleeves that can be worn unbuttoned, and Mary Jane shoes.

The collection, which includes US exclusives, will be available online from October 18 at gu-global.com/us/en and at the newly opened SoHo flagship in New York. It will also be offered at GU stores throughout Asia. Prices range from 24.99 to 99.99 US dollars.