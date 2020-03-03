Gucci cancels May cruise show as coronavirus plays havoc with global fashion weeks

Milan and its outskirts may be the European epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, but Italian luxury house Gucci is not taking any risks. The Florentine-based company on Tuesday announced it will cancel its cruise show scheduled to take place in San Francisco on 18 May. Versace is also scheduled to show in the USA on 16 May, although the location has not yet been announced.

The coronavirus alert is having a ripple effect on the global fashion industry and luxury markets. When the health situation comes clearer, Gucci said it will announce a new date and a new location for its show.

Prada was the first to cancel its cruise presentation, which was to take place in Japan on May 21st. Given the short interval between now and mid-May, it is clear that luxury players do not expect a rapid normalization of the scenario.

The upcoming cruise season would see Chanel show in Capri on 7 May, Dior in Lecce on 9 May and Ermanno Scervino during Monte Carlo fashion week on 14 May. Alberta Ferretti is scheduled to show in Rimini on 22 May and Max Mara in St. Petersburg on the 25th.

Giorgio Armani and Hermes are the sole maisons scheduled to show next month, on 19 April in Dubai and 28 April in London respectively. It is likely that further cancelations will be announced imminently.

Image courtesy Gucci