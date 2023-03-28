Gucci strengthens metaverse presence with Yuga Labs collab

Gucci is continuing its metaverse activities, having signed a multi-year partnership with NFT giant Yuga Labs, the company behind Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks.

Spanning fashion and digital entertainment, Kering-owned Gucci is building its presence in the metaverse and Web3 domain. The luxury house is investing to further establish itself as an early adopter of blockchain and decentralisation with immersive experiences and virtual fashion.

Last year Gucci lauched the Gucci Grail in association with 10KTF, were digital apparel and accessories were customised into NFTs. The brand also launched SuperGucci, a second NFT line.

Yuga Labs has proven to be a principal player in Web3, with its Otherside Metaverse recording a sales volume of 222 million dollars for the first quarter of 2023, according to Luxuo.

In a Tweet on Monday evening Gucci said it is “continuing to explore the Metaverse, the House comes together with @yugalabs. Stay tuned as a new narrative takes shape, blurring the boundaries between the physical and digital."