Gucci to enter fine jewelry market in 2019

Gucci will start selling fine jewelry from June or July next year, Kering’s CEO François-Henri Pinault told French newspaper Le Figaro in an interview published today. Set to be made in Italy, the collection will include 200 pieces featuring many different stones.

“Alessandro Michele’s extraordinarily rich and unique universe reflects the spirit of our times. I have no doubt the jewelry he’s creating for Gucci will do well on the market”, stated Pinault. The CEO added that now that Kering has established itself as a leading player in fashion and leather goods, his focus is shifting to jewelry and watches.

Gucci is one of Kering’s most successful brands, totaling over 6 billion euros in sales last year.

Photo: Gucci Facebook