Gucci to present Cruise collection in South Korea

Gucci confirmed it will stage its cruise collection in Seoul on May 15th, 2023.

The Italian luxury house cancelled a runway scheduled last month after a harrowing Halloween street incident saw 150 people die in the South Korean capital.

By announcing its cruise collection ahead of time, which takes place mid next year and follows the men's and women's fashion weeks, it is business as usual at Gucci, despite the recent exit of its creative director, Alessandro Michele.

The timing of the show is poignant as it celebrates 25 years of Gucci operating in Seoul, opening its first flagship in 1998, reported WWD.

Gucci’s design team continue to create the collections, including the upcoming men’s presentation, which will be held in January.