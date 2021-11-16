Gucci to show at Milan Fashion Week

After two years off the traditional fashion calendar, Gucci is making a monumental return to Milan Fashion Week. Gucci will be debuting its latest collection at MFW in February. Gucci has already promised to stage two additional shows after that in 2022 in late spring and September.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gucci had shifted to debuting their latest collections in a digital format. After that, creative director Alessandro Michele decided to shift away from the concept of seasonal collections like “spring” and “pre-fall” to create a system that was more in the moment.

Earlier this month, Gucci had its first physical runway show in nearly two years on Los Angeles’ Hollywood Boulevard with a Hollywood-inspired collection titled “Gucci Love Parade.” The brand, along with Balenciaga, continues to be two of the biggest cash cows in parent company Kering’s portfolio of fashion brands which also includes Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, and Brioni.