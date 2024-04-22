Gucci to show Cruise collection at Tate Modern in London

Gucci has announced that its Cruise 2025 show will be held at London's Tate Modern on May 13. Creative director Sabato De Sarno, who took over the luxury brand's helm in January last year, will present his first cruise collection in this iconic venue.

London follows in the footsteps of Seoul, where Gucci showed it previous Cruise collection at the Gyeongbokgung Palace last May.

Gucci's ties to London run deep, as the brand's origins are closely linked with its founder, Guccio Gucci. In 1897, Gucci worked as a luggage porter and lift boy at The Savoy hotel in London. During this period, he directly observed the preferences and requirements of travelers, assisting them from one floor to another. Witnessing the opulent luggage and stylish attire of the guests was a significant motivation for him to establish his own leather goods company shortly after returning to Italy from London.

Since its opening in May 2000, Tate Modern has received more than 40 million visitors and is one of the UK’s top three tourist attractions, generating an estimated 100 million pounds in economic benefits to London annually.

In line with Gucci’s commitment to champion culturally significant locations and communities, the luxury brand will support the “Electric Dreams” exhibition at Tate Modern, which opens this fall, in addition to a three-year partnership fostering the museum’s work with young creatives, reported WWD. Gucci has previously shown in London at Westminster Abbey’s cloisters.

Among other cruise shows, Chanel plans to present its 2025 line in the port city of Marseille on May 2nd. Louis Vuitton has scheduled its cruise show in Barcelona on May 23, and Dior has revealed its show in Scotland will take place on June 3.