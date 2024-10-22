Gucci to show Cruise collection in Florence, signalling return to roots

Gucci's decision to stage its next cruise collection in Florence marks a symbolic return to its roots, coming at a crucial juncture for the Italian luxury house as it navigates a period of strategic transformation and management upheaval.

Strategic shift amid market challenges

The announcement arrives on the eve of parent company Kering's quarterly results, expected Wednesday, where analysts anticipate continued headwinds for its flagship brand. The choice of Florence, where Gucci last showed in 2017, signals a deliberate pivot towards the brand's heritage credentials at a time when luxury consumers are increasingly favouring enduring value over trend-led fashion.

The luxury house has witnessed significant changes in its executive ranks. Most recently, chief brand officer Alessio Vannetti departed after less than a year in the role, following his previous four-year tenure as communications director. This transition comes as the brand prepares for incoming CEO Stefano Cantino, who assumes his position on January 1st, 2025.

Creative continuity

Amid industry speculation about further management changes, the inclusion of creative director Sabato De Sarno's name in the cruise show announcement appears to confirm his position through at least May. De Sarno's vision for the brand has been characterised by a more understated design philosophy, aimed at courting high-spending clientele rather than trend-focused consumers.

The Florence setting carries particular resonance for Gucci. Home to the brand's archives in Palazzo Settimanni, the city represents both the house's historical roots and its reputation for Italian craftsmanship. This homecoming appears calculated to reinforce the brand's authenticity credentials at a time when heritage and provenance carry increasing weight with luxury consumers.

The decision to show in Florence suggests a broader strategy of reconnecting with the brand's core identity as it pursues its turnaround efforts.