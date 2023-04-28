Gucci unveils more details of its upcoming Seoul show

Gucci has revealed further details about its upcoming cruise 2024 show in Seoul, South Korea.

The show is set to take place on 16 May, a day later than previously announced, at the Gyeongbokgung Palace. The palace's main hall, known as Geunjeongjeon, is a historically significant location in South Korea, built in 1395 and used for important state events during the Joseon dynasty, such as royal coronations and receptions.

The hall's grand architecture, including a curved roof and a central throne, conveys the power and prestige of the dynasty and will be a sublime setting for Gucci's fashion show.

Gucci opened its first store in Seoul in 1998 and is celebrating its 25th anniversary in the country. The decision to hold the show in Seoul highlights the importance of the South Korean market for luxury brands. The country has become one of the largest markets for luxury goods, attracting an increasing number of affluent consumers who are eager to purchase high-end fashion and accessories.

Gucci's cruise collection is designed by its in-house creative team following the departure of Alessandro Michele last year. Sabato De Sarno, Gucci’s newly appointed creative director, will show his first collection for the luxury house in September during Milan Fashion Week.