Guess Kids to launch capsule "Be Miraculous” collection

Fashion label Guess is teaming up with independent animation studio Zag to create an exclusive Guess x “Be Miraculous” ladybug fashion capsule collection for kids, which is set to launch this summer.

The collection is inspired by the superhero and Parisian stylings seen throughout the animated TV series ‘Zag Heroez Miraculous - Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir’ and will see the show brought to life in a capsule line aimed at girls and boys aged 6-12 years old.

Launching in August, the “Be Miraculous” Ladybug fashion capsule collection will take its cue from the four main character of the show, including aspiring fashionista Marinette and fashion model Adrien, son of a world-famous fashion designer, who attend a design school together in Paris.

The girls’ line will sport a cute spot motif, inspired by the Ladybug character with pieces fabricated in stretch-cotton, viscose, chiffon, velvet and stretch denim. With the floral prints being used for Marinette featuring chiffon tops, flowing dresses with crochet bodices and satin bombers in soft pink hues, while red and black embodies the dynamic “girl-power” of Ladybug.

Guess to partner with Zag to create “Be Miraculous” Ladybug fashion capsule collection

For boys, the collection features skinny fit denim, T-shirts, check shirts, fleece and a faux-leather biker jacket. Different shades of denim and white are the colours of Adrien, while black, checks and energetic lime bring to life the world of Cat Noir, explains Guess in a press statement.

“We like the idea that Miraculous inspires kids to dream and to be like a superhero. We think the audience relatability to Marinette and Adrien’s relationship along with their secret identity as superheroes makes this quite an intriguing story,” said Paul Marciano, Guess? Inc. chairman and chief creative officer. “We feel the fashion line will extend the positive messaging that kids can channel their inner strength to do great things.”

Zag founder and chief executive, Jeremy Zag, added: “Since the time I produced Miraculous Ladybug, I always wanted to create something cool for teenagers and equally inspirational for kids, and nothing can represent this combination better then Guess with their international flair and universal appeal.

“We couldn’t be more enthusiastic about this partnership and the related fashion program, which will feature a unique collection of clothing for girls and boys designed for everyday looks infused with cool, invincible superhero style.”

The “Be Miraculous” Ladybug fashion capsule collection will be available on the Guess website and in select Guess retail stores from August 2018.

Image: courtesy of Guess