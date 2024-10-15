Guess launches online clothing recycling programme

Fashion brand Guess has launched a new online clothing recycling programme for customers in the US in partnership with SuperCircle, the textile recycling platform powering consumer trade-in for brands and retailers.

The ‘Guess Again’ initiative has been designed to complement the brand’s in-store customer recycling programme in the US and Canada in partnership with Homeboy Threads, a certified social enterprise offering reuse and recycling services for apparel and textiles.

With SuperCircle, Guess is allowing US customers to send in worn items from any brand in exchange for Guess credit for future purchases. The process is easy, customers have to request a shipping label through the Guess website and then send in their unwanted clothing. Those items will then be sorted, processed and recycled by SuperCircle.

Carlos Alberini, chief executive officer of Guess?, Inc., said in a statement: “Our partnership with SuperCircle represents another strong step toward our Action Guess commitment to develop more circular business models.

“Guess Again, our partnership with SuperCircle creates a new pathway for us to reduce our carbon footprint and offers a solution for apparel and textile waste.”

Chloe Marie Songer, chief executive and co-founder of SuperCircle, added: “SuperCircle is proud to partner with Guess on its journey to achieving true textile circularity. With 85 percent of textiles ending up incinerated or in landfills and 92 million tons of textile waste generated each year, accessible, value-creating textile recycling programmes have never been more needed.

“We’re thrilled to bring seamless, incentivised textile recycling to climate-conscious Guess fans everywhere in a program that is a win-win-win for the brand, the consumer, and our planet.”