Guess to launch capsule collection with J Balvin

Columbian singer and Latin Grammy award winner, J Balvin has teamed up with global fashion brand Guess to launch his first fashion collection in February.

The 42-piece vibrant capsule collection is inspired by Balvin’s chart-topping 2018 album, Vibras, and includes ready-to-wear and accessories for both men and women, which Guess states has been “infused” with Balvin’s personal style and colourful, risk-taking aesthetic.

“Everything in this capsule is very 90’s Miami inspired,” said J Balvin in a statement. “The collection is about ‘Vibras’; nice energy, nice vibes, just smile and that’s what we need, all love. Partnering with Guess and designing my first collaboration with a global brand has been a dream, and this really is just the beginning.”

The women’s collection features colourful oversized cut-off cropped tees, bodysuits, bandeaus, tank tops and track pants. With the matching colour-block cut-off denim shorts and vests in royal blue, golden yellow, deep red and green being the stand out pieces of the capsule collection.

For men, the collection offers colour-block denim and vibrant track suits, as well as oversized T-shirts dipped in red, yellow and green tie-dye, kickboxing Vibras shorts, and multi-striped shirts stamped with the “Vibras” album artwork.

The Vibras collection also includes swimwear for both men and women in a bright and bold colour palette, as well as 12 eyewear styles, socks and a multi-colour waist bag equipped with a checkerboard guitar strap.

Nicolai Marciano, director of brand partnerships for Guess?, Inc. and Guess Jeans USA, added: “J Balvin is full of life and good energy. The entire collection is about vibes and what he represents to the culture and the music. Watching him express that through the Guess lens in the campaign and his influence on the clothing and colours was transformational and a first for Guess. To be able to make this happen with J Balvin and with Guess is a special moment in time.”

Balvin hails from Colombia, Balvin and has been praised by Billboard as “the biggest breakout act Latin music has seen in many years”. He has notched twelve number 1 Latin singles, more than 50 million social media followers, and over 11 billion total YouTube views.

Images: courtesy of Guess