Guess unveils brand takeovers at skiing destinations

Fashion and lifestyle brand Guess has unveiled three takeovers at skiing destinations across Europe following the rollout of its Guess-branded luxury beach clubs.

Guess has teamed up with its eyewear partner Marcolin, fragrance producer Interparfums, and watch partner Sequel to launch three luxurious winter wonderland branded takeovers at the prestigious skiing destinations of Cortina in Italy, Zermatt in Switzerland, and Hochzillertal-Kaltenbach in Austria.

Guess takeover in Cortina in Italy Credits: Guess

The takeovers, which will be live for the whole skiing season, feature Guess-branded ski lifts embellished with the latest peony and snowflake motif, swings, and a new boutique in Dolomites, Cortina, while in Matterhorn, Zermatt there is a unique Guess-branded igloo and outdoor area with ice bar featuring exclusive Guess deckchairs and wintry themed décor, cosy blankets and scented candles. The Swiss takeover also features an ice installation featuring frozen Guess apparel, eyewear, shoes, bags, jewellery, watches and fragrances.

Guess takeover in Matterhorn, Zermatt Credits: Guess

At the Hoch Zillertal-Kaltenbach ski resort in Austria, Guess has branded gondola cars and the Wedelhütte Lodge and restaurant with Guess décor and home accessories.

Commenting on the ski-themed experiences, Paul Marciano, chief creative officer at Guess, said in a statement: “We are absolutely thrilled about our brand takeovers in Austria, Italy, and Switzerland. I really loved working on this amazing décor and apparel project, it was so inspiring. These world-class ski resorts are the epitome of luxury and exclusivity, and the perfect locations to convey the glamorous mood of the Guess brand.

“Each venue has been curated to create an elevated and immersive brand experience that fully expresses our attention to high quality materials and the careful thought that goes into the design of every Guess and Marciano piece.”

Guess takeover at the Hoch Zillertal-Kaltenbach ski resort in Austria Credits: Guess

The winter takeovers also include a capsule collection of accessories designed “to bring a sprinkle of fashion-forward style to the slopes," including a pochette easy pouch and contemporary Hobo bag with eco-shearling trim made in Italy, alongside new beanie hats in soft faux fur, a wool fedora hat and an alpaca-blend scarf.

Guess boutique in Cortina in Italy Credits: Guess

Guess takeover at the Hoch Zillertal-Kaltenbach ski resort in Austria Credits: Guess

Guess takeover at the Hoch Zillertal-Kaltenbach ski resort in Austria Credits: Guess