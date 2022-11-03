Guess unveils collection with graffiti by Banksy

Guess has unveiled a capsule collection for autumn/winter 2022 using iconic motifs from Banksy’s graffiti.

The collection was created in partnership with Brandalised, which has the urban graffiti license to offer Banksy fans affordable graffiti collectables. The capsule features contemporary garments along with unique accessories, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, dresses, denim, socks, coats and hats.

Each piece mixes Banksy’s graffiti with “Guess attitude,” explains the brand in the press release. Mixing contemporary style with vintage wash finishes, faux fur, ribbed cuffs and Guess logo detailing in a colour palette of light acid green, stone, red, pink and blue.

Image: Guess

“The graffiti of Bansky has had a phenomenal influence that resonates throughout popular culture,” said Paul Marciano, chief creative officer of Guess. “This new capsule collection with Brandalised isa way for fashion to show its gratitude.”

The Guess x Brandalised capsule is available online, with prices ranging from 45 to 230 pounds.

