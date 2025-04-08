Guest In Residence names Nigel Xavier as latest collaborator

American knitwear brand Guest In Residence, the cashmere label founded and creatively directed by supermodel Gigi Hadid, has unveiled a collaboration with Atlanta-based sustainable fashion designer Nigel Xavier, the winner of season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Next in Fashion,’ known for his patchwork and textile manipulation.

The collaboration will be available exclusively at the brand’s flagship store in New York City and features one-of-a-kind hoodies and beanies crafted from upcycled Guest In Residence cashmere materials.

Commenting on the collaboration, Hadid said in a statement: “Our brand ethos is rooted in conscious design, to create heirloom pieces that last for generations to come. Nigel shares this vision, with authentic craftsmanship and a deep commitment to sustainability. It’s exciting to see our collaboration come to life - true ‘funky classics’ that celebrate the essence of intentional design.”

The Guest in Residence x Nigel Xavier collection Credits: Guest in Residence by BFA

For the project, Xavier explained that his creative process started with dividing the materials by weight, colour, pattern and texture before creating the patchwork concept for the hoodies, which feature a slightly oversized, boxy and cropped silhouette. Each hoodie is available in one unisex size to be worn with a universal fit by any gender.

With the additional leftover pieces, Xavier crafted beanies, which can be paired alongside the hoodies or worn individually.

The Guest in Residence x Nigel Xavier collection Credits: Guest in Residence by BFA

Xavier added: “Gigi is not only a supermodel, entrepreneur and style icon - she’s someone who understands the art of fashion. Our capsule collection authentically reflects our shared values: Gigi’s commitment to premium quality cashmere and my ethos of upcycling and sustainability.

“We’ve brought together reconstructed and repurposed materials to make something genuine and meaningful — each piece tells a story through fabric, craftsmanship and creativity.”

The Guest in Residence x Nigel Xavier collaboration is available from the brand’s Bond Street store in New York City. Prices range from 250 to 1,000 US dollars.

The Guest in Residence x Nigel Xavier collection Credits: Guest in Residence by BFA