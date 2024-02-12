Gymshark launching headband designed for textured hair

Fitness apparel brand Gymshark has unveiled a new headband designed with the Black community in mind, which offers people with textured hair a headband that supports them through their workouts.

The Diffuse Sweat Headband has a double-layer construction that allows a ‘one size fits all’ approach with stretch-to-fit material to accommodate various hairstyles, including wigs and box braids. It provides sweat-wicking coverage for most of your head and allows moisture to be transferred from the skin to the outer layer of the headband.

Gymshark Diffuse Sweat Headband Credits: Gymshark

Nichola Harris, senior designer of headwear and accessories at Gymshark, said in a statement: "We designed the headband to help break down the barriers that people with textured hair might have from working out, such as planning a gym schedule around hair wash days and hairstyles.

“We wanted to ensure everyone, no matter their hair type, can train whenever they want and focus on their workout, without thinking about their hair. We used seamless fabric because of the incredible sweat wicking benefits, to ensure sweat is out of the face and hair stays put no matter how hard they're training."

Gymshark Diffuse Sweat Headband Credits: Gymshark

To launch the sleek, sweat-wicking headband, Gymshark has teamed up with Love Island star and hair brand owner Whitney Adebayo, who will serve as an ambassador for the product.

Adebayo added: “Working with Gymshark as they create an inclusive line of headbands has been an absolute dream come true. As a Nigerian woman who has spent the entirety of my career in the hair industry, there is such a gap in the fitness market for people with textured hair.”

Priced at 20 pounds / 22 US dollars, the Diffuse Sweat Headband will be exclusively available on gymshark.com from February 15.