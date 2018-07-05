H&M collaborates with GP and J Baker

Swedish fashion giant H&M has unveiled a debut print collaboration with British wallpaper and textile house GP and J Baker, which is renowned globally as supplying soft furnishings and wall coverings to the royal household.

GP and J Baker gave H&M access to its vast archive of printed textiles to create a capsule womenswear collection featuring some of the interior brand’s signature prints, including ‘Magnolia’ painted by William Turner in 1913, ‘Hydrangea Bird’, and ‘Oriental Bird’, a delicate trailing design featuring an exotic crested bird.

Launching on August 2 in selected stores worldwide and online, the “sophisticated and romantic” womenswear line consists of blouses, dresses, trousers, jumpsuits, jackets and accessories, which have all been given a GP and J Baker print makeover.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ann Grafton, managing director and creative director of GP and J Baker said in a press release: “We are thrilled and honoured to be collaborating with H&M. The prints selected are part of GP & J Baker’s unique DNA. They are some of our most iconic and most treasured designs, so to see them continuing their journey into a new arena in such an innovative and interesting way in the world of fashion is a wonderful prospect.”

Pernilla Wohlfahrt, H&M’s design director, added: “It’s such a wonderful time in fashion for statement-making prints and patterns so we’re excited to be collaborating with one of the most prestigious textile and wallpaper houses. The pieces from the collection are feminine and strong with an effortless feel, and will appeal to those who love both fashion and great print design.”

Prices for the H&M x GP and J Baker collection start from 6.99 pounds for a headband to 34.99 pounds for a jumpsuit.

Images: courtesy of H&M