H&M collaborates with Netflix’s Sex Education

Fashion retailer H&M has unveiled a collaboration with Netflix TV show Sex Education on a back-to-campus inspired collection.

Launching on August 12 in H&M stores and at hm.com, the exclusive Sex Education x H&M collection features varsity garments in crimson red and the logo of the series' fictional town's name, Moordale, giving the pieces a “retro-feel”.

The collection is mainly influenced by the series' vibrant lead characters, “who you can easily spot on the prints on some of the garments,” added H&M in the press release.

Key pieces include varsity jackets, joggers, cropped T-shirts, and hats all featuring the Moordale Dolphins, alongside cropped polo shirts featuring slogans such as ‘I don’t do boyfriends’ and ‘It’s always been you’.

The collection also features the TV shows characters printed on T-shirts, sweatshirts and a tote bag.

Sex Education x H&M launches on August 12.

Images: courtesy of H&M