H&M launches debut children’s furniture collection

H&M Home has launched its first collection of furniture for children that offers “clean, tasteful and functional styles that can stand the test of time”.

The collection offers a selection of classic furniture pieces for children including a table with a pen holder compartment and storage, which can be coordinated with a matching chair in four colourways, as well as a storage bench, shelves, and rugs.

The furniture has been designed to offer children an “inviting and creative environments” to explore, adds H&M. With nature-inspired pieces including a timeless miniature lounge chair, sofa, table and a stool made from rattan.

Image: H&M Home

Other highlights include an acorn-shaped wall lamp, a rainbow pattern fringe rug, animal porcelain tableware featuring mugs, plates and bowls, a cloud-shaped lamp, and a puzzle-inspired table.

H&M adds that it intends to expand its kid's furniture assortment in upcoming H&M Home collections. The debut kid’s furniture collection is available in selected stores and online.

Image: H&M Home