H&M launches Disney collection with Trevor Andrew

Fashion retailer H&M has launched a menswear collection with former world-renowned professional snowboarder turned multi-disciplinary artist Trevor Andrew to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary.

The Disney100 x H&M collection features streetwear-inspired pieces, including sweatshirts, hoodies, T-shirts, and long-sleeve polo shirts with Disney’s legendary characters reimagined by Andrew, the man behind the street art tag GucciGhost.

Disney100 x H&M collection by Trevor Andrew Credits: H&M

The collection is inspired by Andrew’s love of Disney and street art culture and features Disney characters, all-over prints, and Andrew’s signature symbols, such as the ghost and the flying egg, across apparel, and accessories such as caps, socks, and boxer shorts.

In addition, the collaboration includes H&M’s first-ever limited-edition skateboards. One style has a wordmark Disney logo hand painted by Andrew, while the other style has the iconic Disney characters.

Ross Lydon, head of menswear design at H&M, said in a statement: I’m really excited to release our first 3-way collaboration. Diving into the Disney archives together with Trevor has resulted in something that is both iconic and unique.”

Disney100 x H&M collection by Trevor Andrew Credits: H&M

Disney100 x H&M collection by Trevor Andrew Credits: H&M

Disney100 x H&M collection by Trevor Andrew Credits: H&M

Disney100 x H&M collection by Trevor Andrew Credits: H&M