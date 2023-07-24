H&M launches Disney collection with Trevor Andrew
Fashion retailer H&M has launched a menswear collection with former world-renowned professional snowboarder turned multi-disciplinary artist Trevor Andrew to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary.
The Disney100 x H&M collection features streetwear-inspired pieces, including sweatshirts, hoodies, T-shirts, and long-sleeve polo shirts with Disney’s legendary characters reimagined by Andrew, the man behind the street art tag GucciGhost.
The collection is inspired by Andrew’s love of Disney and street art culture and features Disney characters, all-over prints, and Andrew’s signature symbols, such as the ghost and the flying egg, across apparel, and accessories such as caps, socks, and boxer shorts.
In addition, the collaboration includes H&M’s first-ever limited-edition skateboards. One style has a wordmark Disney logo hand painted by Andrew, while the other style has the iconic Disney characters.
Ross Lydon, head of menswear design at H&M, said in a statement: I’m really excited to release our first 3-way collaboration. Diving into the Disney archives together with Trevor has resulted in something that is both iconic and unique.”