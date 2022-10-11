H&M launches first dance collection with JaQuel Knight

H&M Move, the new activewear line from H&M launched in August to offer “stylish and functionable movewear,” have added its first dance collection with choreographer JaQuel Knight.

The dance collection, for women and men, is available in 2,400 H&M stores worldwide and online and includes “dance-ready movewear” from bold jacquard unitards with cut-out details to tracksuits in rich burgundy and forest green.

Notable details within the women’s collection are the structured weaves and seamless attributes, which have been used to enhance the fit of the tanks, tights and unitards. While the men’s collection continues the theme of versatility, offering mix-and-match tracksuits with both trousers and shorts. The brand’s exclusive made-for-moving material DryMove features across the entire collection, using moisture-wicking technology to pull sweat away from the skin.

Image: H&M Move

The collaboration continues Knight's ongoing role as ‘Mover’ for the brand.

Simon Brown, general manager at H&M Move, said in a statement: "We strongly believe in the power, the beauty and the benefits of dance as a form of movement. With this dance collection we want to empower people when they dance, but also make them feel great because of their style and fit. It has been so much fun to see the dance floor come alive with JaQuel Knight’s energy and drive to get everybody moving.”

Image: H&M Move

Image: H&M Move