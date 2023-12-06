H&M launches Squishmallows-themed collection

Swedish retailer H&M has teamed up with Jazwares, the maker of the popular Squishmallows brand, to launch a vibrant apparel and accessories collection inspired by the collectable plush toys.

The 42-piece H&M and Squishmallows collection launches online on December 7 and in stores on December 21 and features apparel and accessories for kids and tweens as Jazwares looks to capitalise on the plush toy’s growing popularity.

The collection features slippers, pyjamas, t-shirts, dresses, earmuffs, and hoodies. Each piece incorporates “the unique personalities of the lovable, huggable Squishmallows,” including ‘Rodry,’ a yellow-bearded dragon Squishmallows plush sporting an exclusive new look.

H&M and Squishmallows collection Credits: H&M and Squishmallows

Sam Ferguson, senior vice president of licensing at Jazwares, said in a statement: “Partnering with H&M, a global force in fashion, allows us to authentically translate the world of Squishmallows into stylish apparel and accessories we know consumers will love.

“We are steadfast in our vision to expand Squishmallows into a full 360-degree lifestyle brand and are eager for fans to add this epic collection to their wardrobes.”

Sofia Löfstedt, head of creative and design at H&M Kids, added: "Squishmallows is loved by many kids around the world, and we are so excited to be offering a unique collection to all Squishmallows fans.”

Over the last year, Jazwares has been focused on evolving Squishmallows as a lifestyle brand with collaborations across fashion, gaming, and lifestyle categories. In October, Squishmallows unveiled an apparel and footwear collaboration with sportswear brand Puma set to launch in spring 2024.

