H&M launches swimwear collection from recycled polyester

H&M is launching a swimwear collection made from 85 percent recycled polyester. The company said in a statement it is their most sustainable swimwear range to date.

Launching online and in stores from early June, the collection features classic bandeaus, curved briefs and off-the-shoulder silhouettes. The fabrics used are made from a mix of pre-consumer recycled polyester from textile waste and post-consumer waste from recycled bottles.

Maria Östblom, H&M head of design, commented: “I’m particularly proud of the fabrics in this swimwear collection, its our most sustainable swimwear collection thus far, and all of the designs are made of at least 85 percent recycled polyester. We are so please to offer inclusive sizing with this swimwear collection.”

H&M did not confirm details of the factory origins where the items were made nor any details of workplace conditions.