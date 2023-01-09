H&M Move gets support from football legend Nadia Nadim

Activewear brand H&M Move, launched by fashion group H&M at the beginning of August 2022, was able to win professional football player Nadia Nadim for its team, welcomed by professional footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović.

“We are excited to welcome Nadia on our mission to showcase the many benefits movement brings as an individual, community or team. Movement has the ability to unite people and communities as well as creating the opportunity for unexpected connections and collaborations, such as Zlatan and Nadia joining forces,” explained Diana Amini, head of the H&M Move community programme, in a press release.

Nadim's first task included being challenged by Ibrahimović to a friendly table tennis match, which was reported by guest sports commentator Guy Mowbray.

“Zlatan was super fun. I look forward to a rematch maybe - plus us getting the whole world moving together,” commented Nadim.

Nadim currently plays professional football for Racing Louisville FC in the US National Women's Soccer League. She has also played for Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain where she won the league title. Born in Afghanistan, the 35-year-old plays for the Danish national team and is considered one of the most influential professional footballers.

“I want to help inspire kids to want to play, especially young girls. That’s why I signed for H&M Move as I personally believe in their mission,” said Nadim.

The H&M Move brand made its global debut on 4th August 2022 in 2,500 H&M stores. It offers fashionable and functional activewear that aims to help men, women and children of different abilities and skill levels to move “comfortably and confidently”.

Nadia Nadim and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Image: H&M Move

Four different kinds of materials help achieve this goal: DryMove to keep moisture away from the skin while moving, ShapeMove to offer extra support and features a ‘no show’ benefit when lifting and stretching, SoftMove for super softness and extra support while working out, and StormMove to protect against wind and rain and to offer breathability in any weather.

The first drop, “Move Essentials,” includes performance tops, lightweight jackets, tights and bras, as well as items specifically designed for training and running, as well as outerwear and a yoga mat.

A first H&M Move dance collection was launched in October 2022. Prices range from 9.99 euros for a pair of sports socks and 39.99 for a pair of training pants or a training jacket.