H&M’s next designer collaboration is with Mugler

Swedish fashion chain H&M has confirmed that its next designer collaboration will be with the House of Mugler, launching in spring.

In a short statement, H&M said that the Mugler H&M collection would be crafted under the direction of Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader and will “encapsulate the unique and vibrant spirit of Mugler”.

Mugler is known for its disruptive approach to fashion, taking inspiration from art, industrial design, architecture and technology for its sexy barely there bodysuits, unique panel-designed jeans that accentuate curves, body-con dresses, and strong tailoring.

If past collaborations give any indication, the collections stay true to the designer’s DNA but at a more affordable price point.

Image: H&M; Casey Cadwallader, creative director at Mugler and Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M

The Mugler H&M collaboration will hit selected stores and be available online in spring, with H&M adding that more information on the scope of the collection will be shared “at a later date”.

H&M has been doing designer collaborations for nearly two decades, democratising high fashion by offering global audiences the chance to shop show-stopping and affordable designer collections. The fashion retailer has worked with Versace, Karl Lagerfeld, Stella McCartney, Moschino, Balmain, Lanvin, Simone Rocha, Isabel Marant, and Giambattista Valli.