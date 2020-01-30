H&M, Sabyasachi team up for new collection

Fast fashion brand H&M has launched a new collection in collaboration with top Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Known as the Sabyasachi x H&M collection, it offers complete fashion wardrobe for both ladies and men, including accessories. Taking cue from India’s rich textile, craft and history, the collection will be a mix of modern and traditional silhouettes tilting towards athleisure. A key highlight of this collection will be Indian textile and print traditions brought to life by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation founded by the designer.

The collection will be available in all H&M stores in India as well as selected H&M flagship stores around the world and online on HM.com and Myntra. Hailing from Kolkata, Mukherjee launched his eponymous label in the summer of 1999. Today, he has grown the company to encompass couture, ready to wear, fine jewellery and accessories. The designer has five flagship stores across India and has also founded Sabyasachi Art Foundation.