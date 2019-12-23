H&M starts selling "tailor-made" shirts through H&M Lab platform

The Swedish multinational group H&M has just created a new platform under the name of H&M Lab. A digital portal, for now exclusively operative in Germany, through which it will market the latest services, its newest products and all the innovations created by its research "hub", The Laboratory. It will also be looking for new collaborations and projects with all kinds of emerging companies.

"With HMlab.de we have the possibility to present and offer access to all kinds of innovative products and services," says Oliver Lange, Director of H&MLab Germany. "This way we can see which ones have the highest approval rates and which ones are particularly well received by our customers. All this thanks to a platform designed "to test innovative products and services," they say from the company itself, which also promote the development of local startups linked to the retail sector. "Through joint creation with clients and emerging companies," they explain, "we want to develop products and services that our consumers will love and that will have a positive impact on building a more sustainable future.

In addition to offering its clients the possibility of acquiring some of its products from its pilot initiatives, the company will also give them the chance, through the platform, to participate in some of its trials. On which it will show its latest developments on a regular basis.

ZyseMe Custom Shirts

Among the first initiatives launched by the company with this H&M Lab is the "H&M Yours" project. This is a collaboration with German technology company ZyseMe - specialized in customization services - consisting in the manufacture of shirts adjusted to the measures of each client, made "as if they were made to measure".

"With the H&M Yours pilot project," Lange adds, "we are learning how we can individualize clothing while continuing to make it accessible to a wide range of customers in a sustainable way.

"ZyseMe brings customised production to the world of fashion," explains Bobby Östberg, founder and CEO of ZyseMe in a statement. He said that the company is "very proud" to be able to work together with H&M, while at the same time contributing to the development of more sustainable production techniques. "The fact that we can also offer customers added value at the same time is a very important milestone for us.

At a sales price ranging from 34.99 euros for "Easy Iron" models to 39.99 euros for Oxford models, this is the first time that H&M decides to sell fully customized garments. This is the first time that H&M has decided to sell fully customized clothing, a development that comes just a month after the company announced that it would begin to implement a similar program for making customized jeans on a larger scale. While continuing to drive greater circularity within the industry, through initiatives such as the new rental clothing programs it is launching in the Swedish and Chinese markets.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.ES, edited and translated by Kelly Press