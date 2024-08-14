H&M unveils collaboration with Anamika Khanna

Fashion retailer H&M is teaming up with Indian designer Anamika Khanna on a designer collaboration launching in September.

The H&M x Anamika Khanna collection celebrates the Indian designer’s signature “eclecticism and flair for fusing glamour and craftsmanship with contemporary tailoring and luxe loungewear,” explains the retailer.

H&M x Anamika Khanna collection Credits: H&M

Launching on September 5 in selected H&M stores and online, the collection will bring the “sartorial codes of India to an international customer,” with Khanna reimagining traditional silhouettes with a fresh and contemporary take.

The collection will feature womenswear, menswear, jewellery and accessories, offering eye-catching styles with vivid colours, patterns and hand-embroidered embellishment.

Highlights from the womenswear collection will be draped skirts and kaftans with asymmetrical or high-low hemlines, and silk pyjama ensembles, while for men, there will be traditional cuts refreshed with graphic prints, painterly motifs and sportswear shapes.

There will also be an array of jewellery, including earrings, cuffs and necklaces cast from reclaimed metal and made locally in India.

H&M to bring Indian style to an international customer with Anamika Khanna

Commenting on the collaboration, Khanna said in a statement: “I’ve always felt Indian fashion gets lost when interpreted by the rest of the world. Often, our fashion - in terms of the culture, the heritage of craft and textile embroideries - is regarded as costume or not wearable or modern enough.

“Things have changed a lot, and this collection with H&M allows me to take something Indian and make it global and contemporary.”

Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M, added: Anamika Khanna designs clothes to encourage the wearer to express themselves. The silhouettes are fluid and draped, often in a way that can be personalised.

“The prints are also intriguing. She integrates many fully printed looks, combining traditional colour elements with something more graphic.”

