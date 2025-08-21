H&M’s equestrian brand rolling out across Europe

H&M’s equestrian brand, All In Equestrian, is expanding across Europe, offering its range of products for both horse and rider to customers online in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Austria.

All In Equestrian, which launched in late 2023, offers a curated collection from functional stable wear to equestrian-inspired pieces designed to be worn beyond the stables.

All In Equestrian campaign Credits: H&M

Until now, the collection has only been available online to Nordic customers since early 2025, with H&M expanding its distribution following “great feedback”. The brand’s autumn/winter 2025 collection will be available online at Hm.com.

The AW25 collection has been designed in collaboration with top sport athletes, Malin Baryard, Peder Fredricson, Nicola Philippaerts and Olivier Philippaerts to offer “chic and stylish, modern, casual, and comfortable” apparel, including quilted gilets and jackets, riding leggings and breeches, graphic sweatshirts, T-shirts, long-sleeve sports tops, and socks, for men and women.

All In Equestrian campaign Credits: H&M

Petra Leijon af Burén, head of equestrian sponsorship at H&M, said in a statement: “We’re seeing great feedback from fans and riders around the world. We’re excited to bring our products to even more equestrian enthusiasts across Europe.”

All In Equestrian campaign Credits: H&M

All In Equestrian campaign Credits: H&M