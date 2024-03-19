H&M's latest designer collaboration is with Rokh

Swedish fashion retailer H&M is spotlighting emerging brand Rokh by Korean designer Rok Hwang for its next designer collaboration. H&M said that the collaboration with Rokh will span womenswear, menswear and accessories and will offer Hwang’s “cleverly customisable designs infused with off-beat elegance”.

Launching on April 18, the collection features Rokh’s adaptable signatures, including double-layer trench coats, detachable-hem dresses, corset-style pieces, office-inspired handbags and statement jewellery.

Rokh x H&M collection Credits: H&M

Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor and head of design womenswear at H&M, said in a statement: "Rokh is at the forefront of a new wave of Korean designers whose conceptual-yet-wearable clothes are captivating fashion right now.

“We are proud to present a curated edit of designer Rok Hwang’s adaptable wardrobe classics and we can't wait to see how our customers wear them."

Rokh x H&M collection Credits: H&M

Rok Hwang, creative director at Rokh, added: "Rokh designs have a classic appearance with a radical construction for a timeless approach to design. I’m very excited to share our vision with more customers around the world thanks to this milestone collection with H&M."

The Rokh x H&M collection will launch in selected H&M stores and online at hm.com on April 18. A curated selection of pieces will be available at Dover Street Market for a 48-hour preview from April 16.

