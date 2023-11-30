Hackett London unveils collaboration with David Gandy Wellwear

Hackett London has unveiled a luxury lounge and sleepwear collection in partnership with fashion and lifestyle brand David Gandy Wellwear as it continues to expand its offering to cater for “off-duty moments of daily life”.

The 12-piece collection of lounge and sleepwear merges Hackett London’s modern take on classic, traditional menswear with David Gandy Wellwear’s well-being-focused fabric innovation. Each piece is crafted using the softest fabrics, which studies have shown can enhance psychological well-being and reduce negative emotions, and treated with 'Wellwear Care,’ an innovative treatment that applies moisturising and anti-inflammatory skin caring properties of Aloe Vera extract to the fabric.

Hackett x David Gandy Wellwear - lounge and sleepwear collection Credits: Hackett London/David Gandy Wellwear by Arnaldo Anaya-Lucca

At the heart of the collaboration is luxurious loungewear with two navy lounge sets made from a soft blend of lyocell and BCI [Better Cotton Initiative] cotton, which offer the choice of a classic crew neck or hoodie with matching pants. There is also a textured waffle lounge set in off-white or navy with a Henley top in 100 percent cotton and a lounge T-shirt based on Wellwear’s signature bestselling style made from a blend of BCI cotton, modal and elastane “for next-level comfort”.

Alongside the loungewear are two pyjama sets, a premium style with a long-sleeved T-shirt and the choice of matching pants or shorts, and a more elevated offering inspired by traditional pyjamas, and a waffle robe.

Hackett x David Gandy Wellwear - lounge and sleepwear collection Credits: Hackett London/David Gandy Wellwear by Arnaldo Anaya-Lucca

Commenting on the collaboration, David Gandy, founder and creative director of David Gandy Wellwear, said in a statement: “Throughout my career, I have always approached everything I do with longevity and authenticity; two values that are synonymous with Hackett London. I have known Jeremy Hackett for many years, Hackett was one of the very first brands I worked with when I started modelling and I have long admired the brand for its rich heritage.

I am delighted that as Wellwear’s first collaboration, we are partnering with such an esteemed British menswear authority who appreciate the same values that we do. Both brands’ commitment to craftsmanship and quality is second to none, but we approach it from different perspectives which is what makes the collection so unique. Lounge and sleepwear are categories I have an in-depth knowledge of and a history of commercial success in, so I am delighted to bring that expertise to the table along with Wellwear’s innovative approach to uniting the worlds of style and well-being.”

Hackett x David Gandy Wellwear - lounge and sleepwear collection Credits: Hackett London/David Gandy Wellwear by Arnaldo Anaya-Lucca

Marcella Wartenbergh, chief executive of Hackett-owner AWWG, added: “The fashion and lifestyle brand, David Gandy Wellwear, blends seamlessly with Hackett's casual style, which is tailored for the global citizen with an active social life.

“Both of our brands share a forward-thinking approach, dedicated to delivering refined products to a discerning market. We very much look forward to embarking on this exciting new venture."

The exclusive collection will be available online and in selected Hackett London stores across the UK and Europe, and online at David Gandy Wellwear. Prices range from 50 to 135 pounds.