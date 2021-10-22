Halle Berry unveils second collection with Sweaty Betty

Hollywood actress Halle Berry has unveiled a second Re-Spin collection with activewear brand Sweaty Betty, after pieces from the first collaboration in May sold out within 24-hours.

The 24-piece autumn Re-Spin Edit focus on “effortless layers in time for the cosy season” with pieces in a colour palette of soft greens, warm creams and deep, earthy blacks inspired by Berry’s love of nature.

“I loved working with the Sweaty Betty team designing my first collection and I’m so excited to be launching a second drop,” said Halle Berry in a statement. “I’m so proud of this collection - it’s my ideal fall wardrobe. It’s effortless, adaptable, and complements my lifestyle perfectly.”

Image: courtesy of Sweaty Betty

The limited-edition collection reflects Berry’s personal style, while also offering a high-performance, technical wardrobe for active women with “sophisticated, seasonal pieces in relaxed fits and natural fabrics”.

This includes Sweaty Betty’s bum-sculpting Power Legging that features a reflective HBSB print, playing on the brand’s name and Berry’s initials and named ‘Jinx’ after the actresses character in the James Bond movie ‘Die Another Day’.

Image: courtesy of Sweaty Betty

This second drop also debuts Sweaty Betty’s Super Soft innovative fabric range ideal for multi-sport workouts that is not only sweat-wicking, bum sculpting, and high compression, but with a soft touch, a super flattering fit and leg-lengthening seamlines. This fabric can be seen across leggings and bras.

Rounding off the new collaboration is a range of lounge and layering pieces, including waffle bodysuits, hoodies, relaxed joggers, soft wool scarves, luxe cashmere socks, and statement coats made from recycled down.

Image: courtesy of Sweaty Betty

Commenting on the collection, Berry said: “I’ve been a longtime fan of Sweaty Betty’s Power Leggings and wore them to train for my new movie and directorial debut, Bruised. I train five times a week and like to mix up my workout wardrobe, so I’m honoured to launch Sweaty Betty’s new Super Soft range in my collection. We named it after Athena, the goddess of war, as that’s how they will make you feel - like a warrior. I can’t wait to send everyone I know the beautiful accessories - cashmere socks, soft beanies, and oversized scarves - this Holiday season.”

Image: courtesy of Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty chief product officer, Jemma Cassidy, added: “Expanding on our first sold-out collaboration with Halle has been the dream. We’re constantly pushing ourselves to test the boundaries of activewear innovation and I’m thrilled we’re partnering with her to launch our new Super Soft franchise in this collection.

“We’ve sourced the best technical fabric in the world, fitted the pieces in-house and strategically placed seams to give a leg-lengthening effect and sculpt the body. Working together for a second time has really allowed us to explore Halle’s vision; building on the lounge and layering pieces she wears and loves in addition to technical activewear, to complete a full wardrobe for active women that reflects her strength and rebellious spirit.”

The limited-edition Sweaty Betty x Halle Berry Re-Spin collection is available in sizes XXS to XXL, with prices ranging from 10 - 250 pounds / 14 – 348 US dollars.