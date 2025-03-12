Hanes unveils first-ever cross-category athleisure collection

America’s number one brand for basic apparel Hanes is entering the athleisure category with an extensive range of athletic-inspired innerwear and apparel for men, women, and children.

Dubbed ‘Hanes Moves’ the new collection marks the brand’s first-ever cross-category push in the athleisure space and has been designed for “movement, versatility, and comfort you can live in all day long”.

The expansion sees Hanes expanding beyond its core categories, such as intimates, underwear, sleepwear, socks, and casual apparel, to target consumers looking for apparel that offers style, performance and comfort. Key styles include colourful matching sports bras and leggings, streamlined moisture-wicking T-shirts, and supportive running shorts for men with built-in boxer briefs.

Hanes Moves campaign Credits: Hanes

Joe Cavaliere, group president of global innerwear at Hanesbrands, said in a statement: “We know that our shoppers rely on Hanes for comfortable basics that power their everyday activities. With Hanes Moves, we’re bringing that same trusted comfort into the athleisure space, offering versatile pieces that transition effortlessly from your workout to your daily routine.

“This collection is a natural progression for Hanes, uniting our expertise in innerwear, apparel and performance technology into a single, unified collection. Our customers look to us for innovation and incredible value, and Hanes Moves delivers exactly that - style, performance, and all-day comfort in one.”

Hanes utilising expertise in basic essentials to launch activewear line Hanes Moves

The athleisure collection builds on Hanes' commitment to protecting against the uncomfortable, like chafing and sweat, and combines technology and performance, such as breathable stretch technology for women’s underwear, the use of moisture-wicking, odour control, and anti-chafe properties across apparel, and functional storage solutions in legging and shorts for phones and keys.

Other key features include chafing and cooling solutions for men’s and boy’s underwear, and leak protection integrated into select women’s styles.

Hanes Moves campaign Credits: Hanes

Jane Newman, chief design officer of global innerwear at HanesBrands, added: “Hanes Moves was a natural extension from our core basics. We have evolved from classic essentials to fashion basics, then to comfy loungewear at home.

“With Hanes Moves, we are excited to make our mark with stylish, functional athleisure. We focused on the technical features because our customer wants to feel comfortable and stylish throughout their day, no matter what they are doing.”

Hanes Moves features styles for men, women and kids across innerwear and apparel, with prices retailing from 8 to 45 US dollars. The collection will be available at Hanes.com and other major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Kohls.