Happy Socks launches David Bowie collection

Happy Socks has honored music legend David Bowie with a limited-edition collection inspired by some of his best known performances and characters. The designs combine references to Bowie’s greatest hit and some of his most notable outfits.

The collection features six pairs of soft combed cotton crew socks and four pairs of kid’s crew socks in organic combed cotton, all available as singles and in collectible gift boxes. Single crew socks range in price from 8 dollars to 16 dollars and gift boxes ranges in price from 32 dollars to 96 dollars.

“When we knew we were doing an homage to Bowie, we knew instantly that it should be a tribute to his unbelievably creative outfits,” said Paul Maso, creative director at Happy Socks, in a statement. “Bowie was a shape-shifter like no other, and kept on surprising us for decades. It made sense for us to try and translate 8 of his most iconic looks into miniature: socks!”

The two limited-edition designs each capture two defining fashion moments in Bowie’s career. The first is The Silver Living, which was inspired by the silver zebra outfit Bowie wore for his LP Station to Station and the music video for Lazarus. The second is The Ziggy Special, inspired by an outfit Bowie wore by Kansai Yamamoto who is credited with taking Bowie’s stage wardrobe to an elevated level.

The collection is now available on happysocks.com, in Happy Socks stores, and at selected retailers. The socks come in both adult and kids options.

