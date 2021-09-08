Harris Reed launching jewellery with Missoma

British-American emerging designer Harris Reed, known for pushing fashion in a new gender-fluid direction and dressing Harry Styles, is venturing into jewellery with a collaboration with London-based Missoma.

Harris Reed x Missoma celebrates “opulence and glamour” while championing self-experience and features a 49-piece demi-fine collection and 15-piece fine capsule with rings, pendants, bracelets and earrings.

The gender-fluid jewellery, launching on September 16, was conceptualised during lockdown between Reed and Missoma founder Marisa Hordern and is inspired by the designer’s signature romantic and gothic aesthetic and his love of flea market trinkets and whimsical design.

The collection is filled with “new heirlooms of fluidity and inclusivity,” explains Missoma in a press release, with gothic themes and symbols, including serpents, daggers, Georgian hands, lockets inspired by the opulent ceiling of London’s Royal Opera House, and labradorite gemstone styles.

The dual-gender butterfly can also be seen throughout the Harris Reed x Missoma collection, used to represent the “journey to accepting the true version of yourself”.

The demi-fine pieces are crafted from recycled sterling silver, recycled 18ct gold vermeil and gold plating, while Harris Reed x Missoma Fine is refined in 14ct solid recycled gold, blue sapphire and conflict-free white and black diamonds.

Commenting on the collection, Reed, said in a statement: “As a designer who mostly works with demi-couture and VIP clients, not everyone can buy a Harris Reed gown. But they can have a Harris Reed x Missoma gold necklace or ring to keep for years and years to come. This is my way of being able to give everyone a little bit of the Harris Reed fantasy.”

Missoma founder Marisa Hordern added: “After over a year inside, the time really is now to make the everyday our stage. Everyone has the right to express themselves any way they want to, and we hope Harris Reed x Missoma will help people be whoever they want to be.

“This collection is all about acceptance and inclusivity through our deeply symbolic pieces, given the romantic opulence and gothic chic that comes with all things Harris. I absolutely loved working with Harris to create this new world for Missoma, and we hope you will love it too.”

The Harris Reed x Missoma collection launches on September 16 and spans a variety of price points, from 49 to 6,500 pounds / 64 to 8,396 US dollars.

Since graduating from Central St Martins in London, Reed has become one of the most talked-about emerging fashion designers for his gender-fluid direction. Reed captured the fashion world’s attention with his debut six-look collection in February, which showcased his signature flamboyant fluidity, including a full-skirted tulle paired with menswear tailoring.

