Harrods turns Valentino Pink for the festive season

London luxury department store Harrods will glimmer in Valentino Pink PP for the festive season after partnering with Italian fashion house Valentino.

The Knightsbridge retailer, which collaborated with Dior last year for the holidays, has unveiled window and outdoor activations with Valentino, including a nine-metre-tall Christmas tree in the Italian brand’s iconic pink hue, accentuated by two glowing VLogo.

Valentino Christmas takeover at Harrods, London Credits: Valentino

The Valentino Pink PP Christmas tree is in front of Harrods Hans Crescent entrance and sits alongside the Chaisan’s resident food truck, which will serve Valentino Pink PP hot chocolates and treats during the festive period until January 2, 2024.

Alongside the outdoor activations, Valentino has also unveiled installations inside Harrods, featuring must-have Pink PP outfits and Valentino Garavani accessories suspended atop Pink PP Christmas gift boxes decorated with bows, ribbons and light effects.

Valentino Christmas takeover at Harrods, London Credits: Valentino

In addition, Valentino is working with Harrods on a takeover in China at its Cha House, in Shanghai. It will include a customised Valentino Christmas tree and an exclusive Valentino x Harrods afternoon tea.

Valentino Christmas afternoon tea at Harrods, China Credits: Valentino