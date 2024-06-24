Harrys London develops new footbed with Marylebone Health Group

British luxury footwear brand Harrys London has unveiled a new innovative footbed developed in collaboration with Harley Street-based Marylebone Health Group (MHG) designed to “benefit the wellbeing of the whole body, from head to toe”.

Entitled the HLTSystem, the innovative technical footbed unit has been developed over the past year and a half by Graeme Fidler, the brand’s creative director with sports physiotherapy practitioners at the MHG, to develop an anatomical approach to foot support.

The journey started with MHG studying how the sinusoidal motion of human walking, the cyclical movement that encompasses posture, rhythm, balance and speed, interacts with the pressure points of the feet to create a “blueprint for a feet-first approach to holistic wellbeing".

Specialist sports design studio IIID then applied MHG's findings to Harrys’ trademark Technogel insole, a gel-filled capsule which ensures weight distribution and impact relief, to create the multi-faceted HLTSystem footbed.

Designed more from an anatomical than an orthopaedic perspective, the HLTSystem footbed is crafted from foam gel and Technogel, with an interspersing layer of air that is ergonomic and markedly light.

The innovative footbed has been housed in a slick loafer designed by Fidler, entitled ‘Harley,’ named in homage to Harley Street, London’s world-famous centre of medical expertise, and where the HLTSystem footbed was assessed and developed.

Launching for spring 2025, the ‘Harley’ is inspired by the brand’s bestselling ‘Downing’ loafer and features a new in-house designed Vibram sole unit to complement the HLTSystem footbed and Technogel insoles alongside a contoured custom-designed Windsurf sole.