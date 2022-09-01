Havaianas launch thermos-reactive flip flops with Market

Brazilian flip-flop label Havaianas has launched its first thermos-reactive footwear styles in collaboration with Los Angeles-based streetwear label Market.

The exclusive capsule collection is a playful and bold collaboration featuring Havaianas’ popular Top and Tradi Zori models, which have been given a revamp by Market inspired by how hot the sand can get on beaches in Brazil.

The co-branded Havaianas x Market flip flops feature a thermo-reactive surface that changes from black to red when exposed to heat and the footbeds and top feature ‘Caution: Hot Sandal’ text along the edges. The inspiration for the collection came after Market founder and creative director Mike Cherman travelled to Brazil to visit the Havaianas headquarters and factories. He was struck by how hot the sand gets and wanted to find a way to communicate this heat to the wearer. Market then worked closely with Havaianas innovation team, designers and developers to co-create the industry-first flip flops.

Image: Havaianas; Havaianas x Market

Cherman said in a statement: “The best collaborations come out of the need to solve a problem and the ability to add a twist and exciting energy to a product you already know and love. “Working with Havaianas was truly a dream from a collaborative perspective. The team was ready to push the limits with us as partners and dove in to bring these innovative products to market.”

Maria Fernanda Albuquerque, global marketing vice president at Alpargatas, added: “When we do collaborations, we look for the exchange of universes and to connect with a different audience in a unique and authentic way.

“Havaianas is an iconic Brazilian brand and this collab mixes it with all the creativity of Market. Havaianas is about being free to create and express yourself and it made perfect sense to partner with a brand that is so disruptive and innovative."

The capsule is available on Havaianas and Market’s websites and select retail stores worldwide. The Top Market flip flop retails for 45 pounds / 55 US dollars, while the Tradi Zori Market flip flop is priced at 120 pounds / 95 US dollars.