Havaianas launches chocolate-scented Oreo collection

Footwear brand Havaianas is launching a collaboration with Oreo, the sandwich cookie, including chocolate-scented flip-flops, socks and an Oreo-shaped earphone case.

The limited-edition collection takes inspiration from the cookie, with the flip-flops featuring an Oreo print and a sole that imitates the black and white layers of the biscuit. The Havaianas + Oreo Top also have a unique chocolate-scented strip.

The Havaianas + Oreo collection also includes an Oreo-shaped earphone case and a pair of socks with the iconic biscuit printed on them.

Image: courtesy of Havaianas

Fernanda Romano, Alpargatas’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement: “Oreo is a fun and upbeat brand and that has a strong match with Havaianas. This is a super special and innovative collaboration, which borrows proprietary elements from both brands, such as the flip-flops strips having a chocolate scent. Not to mention Oreo’s biscuit-shaped earphone case displaying Havaianas’s print and texture.”

Álvaro Garcia, marketing director at Mondelēz Brasil, added: “Havaianas is totally in tune with Oreo and we believe in the strength of this collaboration to the point that we came up with the idea of playing with the marriage of both brands.

“We are extremely happy with the results for the collection! Oreo encourages people to continue to be playful, and we believe that the products of this iconic collab will play this fun role in people’s lives.”

Havaianas + Oreo is available globally, including in-store and online in the US, Canada and Brazil, and from November in the Philippines and Australia.