Head expanding into golf apparel

Sportswear and equipment brand Head, known as a leader in tennis, is stepping onto the golf course with its first golf apparel collection for men and women.

The line has been designed by Ka Ho Kam, creative director at Head, to meet the needs of the “modern golfer” with a fusion of style, performance and sustainability, offering various capsule collections “to suit every style and support performance, from the first drive to the last putt”.

Head Golf Collection summer 2025 campaign Credits: Head

In a statement, Head added that the summer 2025 collection, available for pre-order from January, has been engineered with performance in mind, using advanced fabric technologies “to elevate players’ games,” including moisture-wicking materials, ultra-stretchable fabrics, and temperature-regulating fabric that offers 50+ UV protection for all-day comfort under the sun.

The collection also places sustainability at its core, utilising recycled yarns and bio-based dyeing processes, as well as FSC-certified packaging.

Head Golf Collection summer 2025 campaign Credits: Head

Commenting on the collection, Kam, who has previously worked at Marc Jacobs and Narciso Rodriguez, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Head’s innovation to the golf world. This collection isn’t just about what you wear on the course—it’s about a lifestyle. We wanted to create pieces that seamlessly transition from office to fairway, blending performance with style.

“It’s about capturing the essence of golf itself - in a new era in golf apparel that blends functionality with fashion. This collection is unlike any styles previously seen on the course and it’s crafted for everyone from beginner to extreme, there is something to suit your needs.”

Pre-order for the summer 2025 collection will launch on January 15, 2025, with accessories starting from 35 US dollars and ready-to-wear from 105 US dollars. The full Head Golf capsule collection will officially launch in June 2025.

Head Golf Collection summer 2025 campaign Credits: Head

Head Golf Collection summer 2025 campaign Credits: Head

Head Golf Collection summer 2025 campaign Credits: Head