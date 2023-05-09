Head & Shoulders introduces the first nine-ingredient anti-dandruff shampoo

P&G hair brand Head & Shoulders is going minimal with the launch of its newest anti-dandruff shampoo Bare, which contains just nine ingredients to cater for consumers who are more conscious than ever about what they put in and on their bodies.

Bare has taken two years and more than 100 formula attempts to make, explains P&G and contains only nine “hardworking ingredients” free from sulphates, silicones and dyes. It is also packaged in a recyclable bottle made from 45 percent less plastic, designed to roll and squeeze, allowing the consumer to finish every last drop.

P&G adds that the new formula, which utilises zinc pyrithione as its dandruff-fighting active ingredient, has been designed to work across all hair types and deliver the same effective dandruff protection known from Head & Shoulders.

Bare also includes sodium cocoyl isethionate for cleaning the scalp and hair, citric acid to balance the pH and to be gentle, as well as cellulosic polyquaternium to leave hair feeling moisturised.

Image: Head & Shoulders Bare

John Brownlee, P&G senior vice president at NA Hair Care, said in a statement: “Millions of people suffer from dandruff, and many consumers are choosing minimalist products. After years of research and seven pending patents, we are excited to offer Head & Shoulders Bare.

“Consumers can feel confident in a minimal ingredient solution – formula and bottle – that gets the job done with the trusted & proven dandruff protection that makes Head & Shoulders the #1 Dermatologist recommended brand.”

Head & Shoulders Bare is available in two variations, a ‘Pure Clean’ coconut-water scented formula for those with an oily scalp and hair and ‘Soothing Hydration,’ an orchid and aloe scented formula for dry scalp and hair. Bare is available exclusively at Walmart stores and online retailing for 9,99 US dollars.