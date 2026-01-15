Hed Mayner arrives in Florence
Departing from his usual schedule in Paris, designer Hed Mayner arrived at Florence’s Santa Maria Novella station—just a stone's throw from the heart of the Pitti Uomo trade fair. This season, the menswear fair’s guest designer chose a location that mirrored his creative vision.
Embodying the event’s central theme, “Motion,” Mayner invited guests to the Palazzina Reale, an architectural gem situated alongside the station. The venue’s unique placement—with its rear structure directly connected to the railway tracks—provided a rhythmic, industrial backdrop for the unveiling of his latest collection.
With a total of 34 looks presented by a diverse cast, he showed his vision of modern tailoring that rethinks classic menswear. He focused on strong, flared shoulders and contrasting volumes in the silhouettes. The Israeli-born designer also made use of asymmetrical cuts and layering.
Various patterns and textures such as houndstooth, silver sequins and pleats were combined with soft, flowing fabrics, creating a fresh symbiosis. The materials included wool gabardine for coats and velvet for dresses. The collection was rounded off by the designer's typical use of sporty and uniform-inspired pieces.
