Hed Mayner to present fashion show and event at Pitti Uomo in Florence

Hed Mayner is joining the special events programme for the upcoming Pitti Uomo, organiser Pitti Immagine announced on Wednesday. He will host a fashion show and an event during the Florentine menswear trade fair, which will also feature Soshi Otsuki as a guest designer.

“Creating is thinking with your hands,” said Francesca Tacconi, special events coordinator at Pitti Immagine. “This is what Hed Mayner's collections seem to whisper. At the heart of his vision is the body – the common denominator between posture, movement, fit and individual taste.”

Mayner's design approach is “conceptual, almost architectural, in open dialogue with the fluidity of the present,” described Tacconi. He demonstrates know-how in craftsmanship, creating silhouettes that play with different volumes and move between lightness and mass. Approaches from military tailoring and sportswear meet everyday clothing and classic pieces.

“It is a great honour to be part of Pitti, which is a real support for creativity, and I am so excited to be able to show my work in such an amazingly rich and historic city as Florence,” said Mayner. “This new context will encourage me to try new things.”

About Hed Mayner

Hed Mayner was born in Israel to a painter and a metalworker. He developed an interest in fashion at the age of 16 and began working with leather and jewellery, as well as sewing by hand. He studied at the Institut Français de la Mode fashion school in Paris and subsequently founded his eponymous label. In addition to his own brand, he has also been the creative director of Reebok Footwear for the past two years.

He usually presents his own collections during Paris Fashion Week. For this, he was awarded the Karl Lagerfeld Prize for young talent by the French luxury goods group LVMH in 2019.

His creations are made in Italy and are available from luxury fashion retailers such as Dover Street Market, Galeries Lafayette and Antonia.