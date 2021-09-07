Hēdoïne launches biodegradable tights

UK-based hosiery brand Hēdoïne has launched the world’s first biodegradable tights collections, which they also claim are ladder-resistant, in a quest to tackle throwaway fashion and make hosiery more sustainable.

Hēdoïne will add new 30 denier sheer black tights as part of its first biodegradable collection, combining its signature ladder-resistant technology with a biodegradable yarn. They are then produced “mindfully” in Italy using recycled water and under Oeko-Tex certified conditions, meaning free from harmful chemicals.

With transparency important to Hēdoïne, the brand notes that fully biodegradable yarn does not yet exist, so it has used a yarn that saves 85 percent of otherwise non-biodegradable materials from landfill. The remaining 15 percent follows the standard waste management process.

Image: courtesy of Hēdoïne

At the end of the tights life, Hēdoïne states that the tights can be disposed of via general waste to be composted via an anaerobic waste management facility. Most general waste is broken down in these conditions throughout Europe, however, Hēdoïne adds that it will also provide customers with the option to send in their pre-loved tights to undergo the biodegradation process, should their country or region not have the means to facilitate.

The biodegradation process begins and continues to develop within 3 to 5 years under these anaerobic conditions. Bacteria breaks down the nylon into organic matter, biomass and biogas, adds the hosiery brand, both of which can be exploited as new environmental resources and be used to generate electricity.

Hēdoïne looking to make hosiery more sustainable with biodegradable tights

Circularity is at the core of Hēdoïne’s sustainability agenda, as tights they say are a product that truly represents throwaway fashion, as on average, a pair of tights don’t last beyond a single wear. Its mission is to address the fact that billions of tights end up in landfill every year, and to reduce this it is focusing on longevity, recycling and biodegradability.

The new biodegradable tights aren’t only made from more sustainable components, they also utilise Hēdoïne’s unique knitting technology that makes the tights last longer, which leads to less consumption. They are also soft to the touch, ladder resistant and comfortable to wear, due to the seamless and gusset-free design that avoids pinching or sagging.

Image: courtesy of Hēdoïne

Hēdoïne founders Alexandra Tymann and Anna Rauch, explain in a statement: “To significantly reduce the volume of tights that end up in landfill, we started by making ours ladder-resistant and longer-lasting, creating a durable product that lasts much longer than the average. We then wanted to minimise wastage across the entire industry which meant tackling recycling.

“Our soon-to-launch recycling project not only allows our customers to recycle their pre-loved Hēdoïne tights, but also enables them to recycle tights or leggings from absolutely any brand. Ultimately, we want to close the loop - which is where biodegradable tights came to be key. Tights should feel good and do good - the future is biodegradable.”

The brand adds that its aim is for the sheer, black 30 denier tights to be the first of a wider biodegradable collection, with a long-term vision for all Hēdoïne products to be fully biodegradable. It is also working on a recycling project where customers can send old leggings or tights from any brand for them to be recycled into useful items such as insulation or tyres.

To showcase its new Hēdoïne biodegradable tights, the brand will be opening a pop-up at Selfridges for 12 weeks from September 20. The tights will also be available from its e-commerce for 30 pounds.